“Strategic” management of the timing of departures allows not only the politicians of the day to shape the succession along partisan lines, but also the departing officeholder to secure a better next position, making it easier to use a central bank post as a springboard to another job IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

Speculation is mounting once again that Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, is preparing to leave before her term ends in October 2027.

Asked about the issue at her latest press conference, she replied: “I have nothing to report.” The phrase seems suited to a situation in which the news is true, but the time has not yet come to disclose it.

Various reasons have been suggested for an early departure, ranging from the appeal of a prestigious position at the forefront of global political debate to the demands of French politics, with a presidential election looming.

Meanwhile, gossip about possible early departures is spreading to Isabel Schnabel, a member of the Governing Council responsible for market operations.

It would not be the first time that members of the six-person Executive Board running the Frankfurt institution had resigned early. The reasons, usually discernible even when unstated, vary.

In some cases, those resigning disagreed with the direction of monetary policy. That is a questionable reason to step down: the selection criterion set out in the ECB’s Statute does not require unanimity of views, but rather individuals “of recognised standing and professional experience in monetary or banking matters”.

Among highly qualified professionals, differences of opinion can only strengthen the collective body. On other occasions, individuals have been shown the door to achieve a balance of nationalities.

Worse still: since when has nationality been a guarantee of standing or professional experience? In one case, there was an exchange of positions with a national institution. Neither of the reasons mentioned above applied. Why, then, the swap?

While it seems fairly obvious that the criteria laid down by the ECB’s “founding fathers” for selecting and replacing its leadership are often disregarded, or at least relegated to second place without causing much of a stir, it is less clear what should or could be done about it.

The first question is whether a central banker’s term of office, its length and its security, really matters. Is it worth worrying about, or is it merely a formality?

The ECB’s Statute offers no clear guidance on this point. In line with a substantial body of scholarship, it instead stresses the requirement of independence: those at the top must neither seek nor accept external instructions, particularly from national or European political authorities.

Yet this is plainly not enough: independence cannot simply mean refusing formal instructions.

No politician in the world, with the sole exception of the current US president, is so brazen as to issue explicit orders to the central bank. But politicians can influence it in various ways, and this is where the length and security of tenure become relevant.

“Strategic” management of the timing of departures allows not only the politicians of the day to shape the succession along partisan lines, but also the departing officeholder to secure a better next position, making it easier to use a central bank post as a springboard to another job.

The long terms that usually accompany senior central bank positions are therefore no mere formality.

They are designed to ensure undivided commitment to an objective, monetary stability, that by its nature requires sustained effort over time, avoiding the distractions and loss of independence that such strategic management inevitably entails.

It would therefore seem useful to require candidates for positions on the ECB’s decision-making bodies, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board, to make a commitment, as a condition of appointment, to complete their terms unless objective circumstances prevent them from doing so, such as becoming unable to perform their duties.

The commitment, which would inform the assessment of their suitability, would obviously not be binding. Honouring it would, however, carry reputational value, and could be encouraged by offering favourable departure terms, which the central bank itself determines, to those who leave at the end of their mandates.

Incidentally, partly similar considerations apply to the national representatives who sit on the central bank’s decision-making bodies, the Governing Council and the Supervisory Board, with prerogatives comparable to those of their colleagues serving within the institution: the same voting power, the same European mandate and the same degree of independence in carrying it out.

Here, however, the issue becomes more complicated because of the mixed nature of the role, partly European and partly national, and because these officeholders are everywhere governed by national law and practice.

This gives rise to certain inconsistencies, such as the appointment of holders of an office under European law without any European scrutiny or vetting. A contradiction that should, wherever possible, be resolved.

A previous version of this article was published in the Italian daily MF-Milano Finanza

Ignazio Angeloni

Non-Resident Fellow

Ignazio Angeloni is Senior Policy Fellow at the Leibniz Institute for Financial Research SAFE in Frankfurt e Non Resident Fellow at IEP.

In 2019-2022 he was Senior Research fellow in the Harvard Kennedy School’s Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government. From 2014 to 2019 he was a member of the ECB Supervisory Board.

In 2012-2013, Ignazio was Director General for Financial Stability at the ECB; in that capacity he coordinated the establishment of the new banking supervision at the ECB. Earlier he was Director for International Financial Relations at Italy’s Ministry of Finance, Deputy Director General Research at the ECB, and Director of monetary research at the Bank of Italy.

Ignazio holds a degree from Bocconi University and a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania and has published books and articles in leading academic journals.

What Is the European Idea of Power in an Age of Chaos?

How Europe can build alliances and defend its interests when the rules no longer hold

SDA Bocconi School of Management, ROMA

06/10/2026, 11:30 - 06/10/2026, 12:30

Register here

Download the flyer (747.19 KB)

What happens when powers no longer agree on the rules, or even on what international order should look like? In his new book, Surviving Chaos: Geopolitics When the Rules Fail, Mark Leonard calls this condition “Un-Order”. He distinguishes between “architects”, who seek to build a stable system, and “artisans”, who adapt to changing circumstances.

In his account, China has embraced the artisan’s approach, while Europe remains attached to the certainties of the architects.

Can Europe develop its own idea of power in an age of chaos? Mark Leonard and Nathalie Tocci will discuss what Europeans can learn from competing approaches to power, how they can navigate shifting alliances and economic interdependence, and which principles should guide their choices. Can the EU become more adaptable while preserving the rules and commitments on which its influence depends?

The discussion will also consider CORE, the Compact for Open and Resilient Economies, a proposal for closer cooperation among like-minded economies set out in an IEP Bocconi policy brief co-authored by Nathalie Tocci and Daniel Gros.

Speakers

Mark Leonard Co-founder and Director, European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR); author of Surviving Chaos: Geopolitics When the Rules Fail.

Nathalie Tocci Senior Fellow, IEP Bocconi; co-author, with Daniel Gros, of the policy brief Europe as Central Power, which sets out the CORE proposal.

Moderator

Stefano Feltri Communication Advisor, IEP Bocconi

IEP Bocconi Publications

Iceland’s No Could Be Europe’s Gain Lorenzo Bini Smaghi · Sep 21 Admitting more countries at a time when the aim is to deepen integration and overcome national resistance to building European sovereignty risks being a serious mistake. Iceland’s No vote should therefore be welcomed. Europe should have discouraged a Yes Read full story

Putin’s Red Lines Are Written in Disappearing Ink Bill Browder · Aug 20 We should give Ukraine everything it needs. That means offensive weapons to strike the military machine Putin uses to wage this war. It also means air defences to protect Ukrainian civilians from the daily terror of Russian missiles and drones, and to shield the power stations, water plants and hospitals that Putin targets on purpose. Half measures do n… Read full story

Europe is Paying for Putin’s War Bill Browder · Jul 17 We are approving tens of billions of pounds in military and financial aid so that Ukraine can fight off the Russian army. At the very same time we are sending Russia billions of pounds that it uses to fund that same army. We arm the victim with one hand and pay the aggressor with the other. It is not a policy. It is a farce Read full story

Making EU Inc. Fit for Venture Capital Luca Enriques · Jul 17 The proposed amendments share a single guiding rationale: that innovative startups (as well as scaleups) need, and should be granted, materially greater contractual freedom than the Proposal currently envisages. The reason is grounded in how high-growth firms are financed Read full story

Europe Between Empire and Rules Nathalie Tocci · May 27 There are two ways to avoid double standards. One is the Trump way: remove the standards. Trump is not hypocritical because he has no standards. The other is to try to live up to one’s standards and narrow the gap between norms and power Read full story

Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci