IEP Bocconi

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ML's avatar
ML
1h

In an otherwise excellent article, this sentence seems to misunderstand the “Monnet method”:

“This would update the Monnet method: start not from an abstract vision of union, but from concrete problems no country can solve alone.”

This is not an update of the Monnet method but a restatement of it. Monnet’s approach was precisely to focus on concrete problems no country can solve alone rather than grander notions of federalism.

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