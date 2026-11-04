Our research with Matia Vannoni finds that institutional checks on populist leaders, such as an independent civil service, can limit the economic damage they cause. A Democratic Congress could provide another counterweight to the president through stronger oversight. That, rather than the number of laws passed, may be the election’s most consequential result Massimo Morelli IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

by Massimo Morelli

The Democrats have just won both the House and the Senate. People may expect that President Donald Trump’s last two years in office will bring even more gridlock than if the opposition had only won the House

History casts doubt on this prediction.

Our analysis of past Congresses points to a simple idea: control of the second chamber may change how Congress operates. Whilst a second chamber adds opposition to the president, it could reduce partisan friction between the House and Senate.

One chamber or two

A 2014 study by Frank Baumgartner and colleagues examined US legislation from 1948 to 2006, distinguishing between opposition control of one or both chambers.

They found little effect on the total number of laws passed, but fewer major laws under either arrangement compared with a filibuster-proof Senate majority for the president’s party.

However, the study did not directly compare one opposition chamber with two, and ended before most “House-only” Congresses, in which the president’s party held the Senate and not the House.

Here we extend the comparison to 2024, separating House-only opposition from opposition in both chambers, using official congressional records and political scientist David Mayhew’s classification of important laws.

What past Congresses show

Since 1949, the opposition has controlled only the House in seven Congresses, under Reagan, Obama, Trump and Biden, compared with 15 in which it controlled both chambers. In another 15, government was unified: the president’s party controlled both.

Sources: authors’ calculations. Party control from official House and Senate records. Public laws from the Brookings Institution’s Vital Statistics on Congress and, for 2023–24, the US Government Publishing Office. Important laws from David Mayhew’s contemporaneous lists (“Sweep One”). Where the opposition controlled only the House, the president’s party controlled the Senate. Excludes 2001–02, the one Congress in which the opposition controlled only the Senate.

The numbers suggest that opposition control of both chambers need not mean less legislation. Such Congresses passed roughly as many laws as unified ones, and more important laws than House-only ones, though fewer than unified ones.

But the raw figures can be misleading: lawmaking has declined over time, while most House-only Congresses are relatively recent. Accounting for this trend, opposition-controlled Congresses passed around 15% more laws and a third more important laws than House-only ones.

Two presidents went from facing an opposition House alone to facing opposition in both chambers. When Democrats gained the Senate in 1986, laws passed under Reagan rose from 664 in one Congress to 713 in the next, and important laws from nine to 12. Similarly, after Republicans took the Senate in 2014, Obama’s figures rose from 296 to 329 laws, and from 10 to 12 important ones.

The type of legislation also matters. In Baumgartner’s earlier data, where House-only opposition coincides with Reagan’s years, all domestic laws differed little (145 a year under House-only opposition, 158 when it held both), but foreign-policy laws (25 against 44) and important domestic laws (5.5 against 8.4) were more numerous when the opposition controlled both chambers.

These historical patterns are descriptive rather than causal, and “important” is not the same as good: Mayhew’s list records what journalists at the time judged significant. Still, they give little support to the idea that a second opposition chamber means more gridlock.

Why a second chamber might help

President Joe Biden’s final two years illustrate the problem with a split Congress. After Republicans won the House, while Democrats still controlled the Senate, the number of laws passed fell from 362 in 2021–22 to 274 in 2023–24. One party controlling both chambers could potentially stop bills stalling between them before they reach the president.

Stephen Ansolabehere and Shiro Kuriwaki examined 103 congressional issues between 2006 and 2022. Among 27 issues that were popular and not divisive, Congress did what a majority of people wanted on 67% when the same party held both chambers, compared with 42% when control was split.

Sarah Binder, studying 1947–96, likewise found that House–Senate disagreements were a major source of gridlock, which she measured as the share of major issues, identified from New York Times editorials, on which Congress failed to act. She also found more gridlock under two opposition chambers than in Reagan’s House-only years, but that comparison rests on one president.

And then there is Trump

Even if the Democratic House and Senate agreed on legislation, President Trump could veto it, and overriding a veto requires two-thirds of both chambers.

Mr Trump has already threatened to “veto everything” before negotiating with the Democrats, though that could leave him with little to show for his final two years. He has also relied heavily on executive orders: by late October, he had issued at least 292 since returning to office, compared with 220 in the whole of his first term and 162 under Mr Biden.

Legislation is not Congress’s only source of influence. Douglas Kriner and Liam Schwartz found that opposition control of the House increases congressional investigations.

A Democratic Senate could add its own and would oversee any impeachment trial, although conviction requires two-thirds of senators present. It would also decide which of the president’s nominees, such as ambassadors and national-security officials, and which treaties get a hearing and a vote.

O ur research with Matia Vannoni finds that institutional checks on populist leaders, such as an independent civil service, can limit the economic damage they cause.

A Democratic Congress could provide another counterweight to the president through stronger oversight. That, rather than the number of laws passed, may be the election’s most consequential result.

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Massimo Morelli

IEP Bocconi Fellow

Massimo Morelli is Professor of Political Science and Economics at Bocconi University.

He has has been elected Fellow of the Econometric Society – and Society for the Advancement of Economic Theory – mostly for his contributions to bargaining, political economy and economics of conflict, while his current work also deals with causes and consequences of populism and law and economics in general.

He obtained the Ph.D in economics from Harvard in 1996 and came back to Italy (Bocconi) in 2014, after having taught at multiple American universities including Columbia.

He has been an active member of the Council of the EEA and now chairing the Minorities in Economics (MinE) committee, with growing passion for all diversity and inclusion concerns.

His research interests are in game theory, mechanism design, political economy, governance institutions, development economics, behavioral and public economics, comparative politics and international relations.

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At the Table or on the Menu? The IEP Bocconi Annual Event Programme Europe, Middle Powers and International Order 18 November 2026 | 8:30 am to 5:30 pm SDA Bocconi School of Management

Auditorium Grande, Via Sarfatti 10, Milan Register Here Registration is required Programme 8:30 am | Registration 9:00 am | Institutional Greetings Francesco Billari, Rector, Bocconi University Marta Cartabia, President, IEP Bocconi 9:15 am | Opening Remarks: Europe’s Choices, the Institute’s Contribution Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 9:30 am | After the Rupture: Can Europe Shape a New Order? Sylvie Goulard, Vice President, IEP Bocconi Federica Mogherini, Former High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Mario Monti, Honorary President, IEP Bocconi Moderator: Stefano Feltri, Communication Advisor, IEP Bocconi 10:30 am | Trade and Economic Coercion: Europe’s Market Power in a Weaponised World Carlo Altomonte, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University Cecilia Malmström, Nonresident Senior Fellow, Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) Robert Staiger, Chief Economist, World Trade Organization Moderator: Italo Colantone, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University 11:30 am | Coffee Break 11:50 am | Europe and the World: Lessons from Diplomacy, Choices for the Future Javier Solana, President, EsadeGeo; Former EU High Representative for Common Foreign and Security Policy; Former Secretary General of NATO Interviewed by Nathalie Tocci, Senior Fellow, IEP Bocconi 12:20 pm | Defence and Security: Towards a European Strategic Autonomy Andrea Gilli, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi François-Marie Gougeon, Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Defence Policy and Planning, NATO Marina Henke, Director of the Hertie Centre for International Security Moderator: Bill Browder, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi 1:20 pm | Lunch Break 2:30 pm | Technology and Industrial Policy: The Race for Digital Sovereignty Marco Buti, Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa Chair, European University Institute (EUI) Luca De Angelis, Chief Executive Officer, Tech Europe Foundation Reinhilde Veugelers, Professor of Economics, KU Leuven; Senior Fellow, Bruegel Moderator: Alberto Alemanno, Jean Monnet Professor of European Union Law, HEC Paris 3:30 pm | Energy, Climate and the Green Transition: Building Security from the Inside Out Sophia Kalantzakos, Global Distinguished Professor of Environmental Studies and Public Policy, New York University Abu Dhabi Clara Poletti, Senior Advisor, Centre on Regulation in Europe (CERRE) Giorgio Tomassetti, CEO, Octopus Energy Italia Moderator: Valentina Bosetti, Professor of Environmental and Climate Change Economics, Bocconi University 4:30 pm | Coffee Break 4:50 pm | The AI Transformation: Implications for Europe’s Future of Work Chris Pissarides, Regius Professor of Economics, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE); Nobel Laureate in Economics Interviewed by Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 5:20 pm | Concluding Remarks Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi Register for the Annual Event Registration closes on Monday 16 November at 5:00 pm CET. For information: iep@unibocconi.it

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Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci