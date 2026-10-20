The IEP Annual Event will examine how Europe can turn the middle-power moment into an opportunity to rebuild global order across the main domains in which strategic autonomy is decided, namely: 1) energy and climate, 2) defence and security, 3) trade and economic coercion, and 4) technology and industrial policy
IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author
2026 IEP Annual Event · 18 November 2026
SDA Bocconi School of Management, Auditorium Grande
Via Sarfatti 10, Milan
The global order is fracturing under the pressure of great-power rivalry, war, economic coercion, technological dependence, energy insecurity and climate disruption. As the US-led rules-based order weakens, middle powers can either submit to a world of competing empires or work together to renew international law and multilateral cooperation.
For Europe, this choice is existential: it can remain strategically dependent or act collectively to promote a more open, plural and non-imperial order based on autonomy, cooperation and mutual restraint. Achieving this goal requires more than rhetoric.
Europe must strengthen its institutions, investments and innovative capacity across four critical domains: energy and climate, defence and security, trade and economic coercion, and technology and industrial policy.
The IEP Annual Event will examine whether Europe can turn its vulnerabilities into resilience and strategic autonomy, helping middle powers move from fragmentation towards a renewed global order.
Join us in Milan on 18 November.
Register here by Monday, 16 November, at 17:00 CET.
PROGRAMME
All times CET.
08:30 | Registration
09:00 | Institutional Greetings
Francesco Billari · Marta Cartabia
09:15 | Opening Remarks — Europe’s Choices, the Institute’s Contribution
Paloma Lopez-Garcia
09:30 | After the Rupture: Can Europe Shape a New Order?
Sylvie Goulard · Federica Mogherini · Mario Monti
Moderator: Stefano Feltri
10:30 | Trade and Economic Coercion: Europe’s Market Power in a Weaponised World
Carlo Altomonte · Cecilia Malmström · Robert Staiger
Moderator: Italo Colantone
11:30 | Coffee break
11:50 | Europe and the World: Lessons from Diplomacy, Choices for the Future
Javier Solana
Interviewed by Nathalie Tocci
12:20 | Defence and Security: Towards a European Strategic Autonomy
Andrea Gilli · François-Marie Gougeon · Marina Henke
Moderator: Bill Browder
13:20 | Lunch break
14:30 | Technology and Industrial Policy: The Race for Digital Sovereignty
Marco Buti · Luca De Angelis · Reinhilde Veugelers
Moderator: Alberto Alemanno
15:30 | Energy, Climate and the Green Transition: Building Security from the Inside Out
Sophia Kalantzakos · Clara Poletti
Moderator: Valentina Bosetti
16:30 | Coffee break
16:50 | The AI Transformation: Implications for Europe’s Future of Work
Chris Pissarides, Nobel Laureate in Economics
Interviewed by Paloma Lopez-Garcia
17:20 | Concluding Remarks
Paloma Lopez-Garcia
More information on the IEP website
IEP Bocconi Events
The promise of the middle powers and the future of international order
SDA Bocconi School of Management, ROMA
21/10/2026, 18:00 - 21/10/2026, 19:00
Registration link
https://forms.unibocconi.it/index.php?rif_quest=4201
What role can middle powers play in shaping the future of international order? Can their diplomatic influence, partnerships and commitment to multilateral cooperation help address the tensions between great-power competition and collective action?
This conversation will explore the potential and limits of middle-power leadership, with particular attention to Canada and Europe. It will consider how coalition-building and cooperation on shared priorities can help uphold international rules, strengthen global institutions and respond to common challenges.
At its core is a question: can middle powers translate their ambitions into a more stable, inclusive and resilient international order?
Speakers
Elissa Golberg Ambassador of Canada to Italy, Ambassador of Canada to Albania and San Marino, High Commissioner to Malta, and Permanent Representative of Canada to the UN Agencies in Rome
Nathalie Tocci Senior Fellow IEP
Moderator
Stefano Feltri Communication Advisor IEP
IEP Bocconi Podcast
IEP Bocconi Publications
The IEP@BU Mission
Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.
The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.
It is independent of any business or political influence.
The IEP Bocconi Management Council
Marta Cartabia
President
Sylvie Goulard
Vice-President
Paloma Lopez-Garcia
Director
Silvia Colombo
Deputy Director
Carlo Altomonte
Arnstein Aassve
Valentina Bosetti
Elena Carletti
Daniel Gros
Eleanor Spaventa
Nathalie Tocci