The IEP Annual Event will examine how Europe can turn the middle-power moment into an opportunity to rebuild global order across the main domains in which strategic autonomy is decided, namely: 1) energy and climate, 2) defence and security, 3) trade and economic coercion, and 4) technology and industrial policy IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

2026 IEP Annual Event · 18 November 2026



SDA Bocconi School of Management, Auditorium Grande

Via Sarfatti 10, Milan

Register Here

The global order is fracturing under the pressure of great-power rivalry, war, economic coercion, technological dependence, energy insecurity and climate disruption. As the US-led rules-based order weakens, middle powers can either submit to a world of competing empires or work together to renew international law and multilateral cooperation.

For Europe, this choice is existential: it can remain strategically dependent or act collectively to promote a more open, plural and non-imperial order based on autonomy, cooperation and mutual restraint. Achieving this goal requires more than rhetoric.

Europe must strengthen its institutions, investments and innovative capacity across four critical domains: energy and climate, defence and security, trade and economic coercion, and technology and industrial policy.

The IEP Annual Event will examine whether Europe can turn its vulnerabilities into resilience and strategic autonomy, helping middle powers move from fragmentation towards a renewed global order.

Join us in Milan on 18 November.

Register here by Monday, 16 November, at 17:00 CET.

PROGRAMME

All times CET.

08:30 | Registration

09:00 | Institutional Greetings

Francesco Billari · Marta Cartabia

09:15 | Opening Remarks — Europe’s Choices, the Institute’s Contribution

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

09:30 | After the Rupture: Can Europe Shape a New Order?

Sylvie Goulard · Federica Mogherini · Mario Monti

Moderator: Stefano Feltri

10:30 | Trade and Economic Coercion: Europe’s Market Power in a Weaponised World

Carlo Altomonte · Cecilia Malmström · Robert Staiger

Moderator: Italo Colantone

11:30 | Coffee break

11:50 | Europe and the World: Lessons from Diplomacy, Choices for the Future

Javier Solana

Interviewed by Nathalie Tocci

12:20 | Defence and Security: Towards a European Strategic Autonomy

Andrea Gilli · François-Marie Gougeon · Marina Henke

Moderator: Bill Browder

13:20 | Lunch break

14:30 | Technology and Industrial Policy: The Race for Digital Sovereignty

Marco Buti · Luca De Angelis · Reinhilde Veugelers

Moderator: Alberto Alemanno

15:30 | Energy, Climate and the Green Transition: Building Security from the Inside Out

Sophia Kalantzakos · Clara Poletti

Moderator: Valentina Bosetti

16:30 | Coffee break

16:50 | The AI Transformation: Implications for Europe’s Future of Work

Chris Pissarides, Nobel Laureate in Economics

Interviewed by Paloma Lopez-Garcia

17:20 | Concluding Remarks

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

More information on the IEP website

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IEP Bocconi Events

The promise of the middle powers and the future of international order

SDA Bocconi School of Management, ROMA

21/10/2026, 18:00 - 21/10/2026, 19:00

Registration link

https://forms.unibocconi.it/index.php?rif_quest=4201

What role can middle powers play in shaping the future of international order? Can their diplomatic influence, partnerships and commitment to multilateral cooperation help address the tensions between great-power competition and collective action?

This conversation will explore the potential and limits of middle-power leadership, with particular attention to Canada and Europe. It will consider how coalition-building and cooperation on shared priorities can help uphold international rules, strengthen global institutions and respond to common challenges.

At its core is a question: can middle powers translate their ambitions into a more stable, inclusive and resilient international order?

Speakers

Elissa Golberg Ambassador of Canada to Italy, Ambassador of Canada to Albania and San Marino, High Commissioner to Malta, and Permanent Representative of Canada to the UN Agencies in Rome

Nathalie Tocci Senior Fellow IEP

Moderator

Stefano Feltri Communication Advisor IEP

IEP Bocconi Podcast

IEP Bocconi Publications

Policy Brief - Housing First or Treatment First? Sydney Costantini · Oct 8 The empirical evidence shows that Housing First dominates Treatment First approaches to homelessness: it saves both lives and money. The EU should redirect funding away from transitional housing or Treatment First type programs towards ones that operate from a Housing First model Read full story

Europe’s Digital Autonomy Starts With Its Power Grid Ludovic Subran · Sep 17 A robust EU-wide framework on cost-sharing and energy use will determine whether Europe can catch this wave. Failure to do so risks reproducing the kind of backlash emerging in the US, and falling further behind it and China Read full story

Three Lessons from Jackson Hole for Governments and Central Banks Ignazio Angeloni · Sep 4 If yields remain structurally higher across all maturities, it is difficult to see how the equilibrium interest rate, the natural rate known as “r-star” at which monetary policy is considered neutral, can remain unchanged. The ECB recently reaffirmed that the natural rate in the euro area is zero in real terms, but those estimates are likely to rise alo… Read full story

Putin’s Red Lines Are Written in Disappearing Ink Bill Browder · Aug 20 We should give Ukraine everything it needs. That means offensive weapons to strike the military machine Putin uses to wage this war. It also means air defences to protect Ukrainian civilians from the daily terror of Russian missiles and drones, and to shield the power stations, water plants and hospitals that Putin targets on purpose. Half measures do n… Read full story

Europe is Paying for Putin’s War Bill Browder · Jul 17 We are approving tens of billions of pounds in military and financial aid so that Ukraine can fight off the Russian army. At the very same time we are sending Russia billions of pounds that it uses to fund that same army. We arm the victim with one hand and pay the aggressor with the other. It is not a policy. It is a farce Read full story

Making EU Inc. Fit for Venture Capital Luca Enriques · Jul 17 The proposed amendments share a single guiding rationale: that innovative startups (as well as scaleups) need, and should be granted, materially greater contractual freedom than the Proposal currently envisages. The reason is grounded in how high-growth firms are financed Read full story

Europe Between Empire and Rules Nathalie Tocci · May 27 There are two ways to avoid double standards. One is the Trump way: remove the standards. Trump is not hypocritical because he has no standards. The other is to try to live up to one’s standards and narrow the gap between norms and power Read full story

Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci