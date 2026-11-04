Whoever controls artificial intelligence can influence how we work, the information we receive and the decisions we make. The power of the companies developing AI models is increasingly intertwined with that of states, as they compete for the infrastructure and resources needed to run them. IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

Whoever controls artificial intelligence can influence how we work, the information we receive and the decisions we make. The power of the companies developing AI models is increasingly intertwined with that of states, as they compete for the infrastructure and resources needed to run them.

To understand what choices remain open to European citizens and institutions, IEP Bocconi and EGEA are hosting a series of seven conversations in Milan. Economists, philosophers, journalists and technology experts will discuss the decisions shaping AI and their consequences.

All events will be held in Italian.

Artificial intelligence

and the new power of technology

The series begins on 12 November 2026 and runs until 20 May 2027. All events take place on Thursdays from 6 to 7 p.m. at the EGEA bookshop’s reading room, Viale Bligny 22, Milan.

Attendance is free, subject to availability, and registration is required for each event. The event pages also offer a selection of books, research and IEP Bocconi publications for further reading.

Explore the complete programme

Download the programme as a PDF

12 November 2026 · 6–7 p.m.

With Luca De Biase, Il Sole 24 Ore and Rai Radio3, and Alessia Amighini, University of Eastern Piedmont and ISPI.

Moderated by Stefano Feltri, IEP Bocconi.

Major Silicon Valley companies claim the power to shape the future of AI. What alternatives are available? The opening conversation compares the American and Chinese models and asks how their competition affects Europe’s room for manoeuvre.

Register for 12 November

Event details and recommended reading

3 December 2026 · 6–7 p.m.

With Cesare Alemanni, writer and essayist, and Simona Tiribelli, University of Macerata.

Moderated by Stefano Feltri, IEP Bocconi.

AI depends on microchips, data centres, cables and energy. Its development faces material constraints as well as ethical limits embedded in systems by those who build them. Who has the legitimacy to set those limits, and how binding are they?

Register for 3 December

Event details and recommended reading

14 January 2027 · 6–7 p.m.

With Simonetta Di Pippo, SDA Bocconi.

Moderated by Stefano Feltri, IEP Bocconi

Placing data centres in orbit is one possible response to the growing demand for computing power. How feasible is it, and what costs and risks would it bring? A discussion on AI infrastructure in space, who controls it and its implications for security.

Register for 14 January

Event details and recommended reading

25 February 2027 · 6–7 p.m.

With Andrea Cavallini, Pontifical Gregorian University, and Mattia Ferraresi, QN.

Moderated by Martina Pennisi, Corriere della Sera

Ideas about humanity and technology influence who should govern AI and how. A conversation about the values shaping technological development and the legitimacy of those who determine its direction.

Register for 25 February

Event details and recommended reading

18 March 2027 · 6–7 p.m.

With Stefano Quintarelli, entrepreneur and former member of the Italian Parliament, and Gaia Rubera, Bocconi University.

Moderated by Stefano Feltri, IEP Bocconi.

We increasingly turn to chatbots with personal questions, doubts and decisions. How much can they influence us? Where does personalisation end and manipulation begin? And what happens when users’ interests diverge from those of the companies controlling these tools?

Register for 18 March

Event details and recommended reading

15 April 2027 · 6–7 p.m.

With Gianmario Verona, Bocconi University.

Moderated by Mariangela Pira, Sky TG24.

Should Europe develop large models, build specialised applications or encourage AI adoption in sectors where it is already strong? A discussion about the choices facing Italy and Europe, the opportunities for business and research, and the obstacles to participation in technological competition.

Register for 15 April

Event details and recommended reading

20 May 2027 · 6–7 p.m.

With Francesco Filippucci, OECD; Giorgio Presidente, IEP Bocconi; and Paloma Lopez-Garcia, IEP Bocconi.

Moderated by Stefano Feltri, IEP Bocconi.

Will advances in AI models translate into a new era of economic growth? Between improvements in individual tasks and economy-wide productivity lie business adoption, the reorganisation of work and skills. This conversation examines the timing, conditions and evidence behind the forecasts.

Register for 20 May

Event details and recommended reading

All events take place at Libreria EGEA, Viale Bligny 22, Milan . Choose the sessions you would like to attend and complete the relevant registration forms.

Leave a comment

At the Table or on the Menu? The IEP Bocconi Annual Event Programme Europe, Middle Powers and International Order 18 November 2026 | 8:30 am to 5:30 pm SDA Bocconi School of Management

Auditorium Grande, Via Sarfatti 10, Milan Register Here Registration is required and closes on Monday 16 November at 5:00 pm CET . Programme 8:30 am | Registration 9:00 am | Institutional Greetings Francesco Billari, Rector, Bocconi University Marta Cartabia, President, IEP Bocconi 9:15 am | Opening Remarks: Europe’s Choices, the Institute’s Contribution Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 9:30 am | After the Rupture: Can Europe Shape a New Order? Sylvie Goulard, Vice President, IEP Bocconi Federica Mogherini, Former High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Mario Monti, Honorary President, IEP Bocconi Moderator: Stefano Feltri, Communication Advisor, IEP Bocconi 10:30 am | Trade and Economic Coercion: Europe’s Market Power in a Weaponised World Carlo Altomonte, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University Cecilia Malmström, Nonresident Senior Fellow, Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) Robert Staiger, Chief Economist, World Trade Organization Moderator: Italo Colantone, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University 11:30 am | Coffee Break 11:50 am | Europe and the World: Lessons from Diplomacy, Choices for the Future Javier Solana, President, EsadeGeo; Former EU High Representative for Common Foreign and Security Policy; Former Secretary General of NATO Interviewed by Nathalie Tocci, Senior Fellow, IEP Bocconi 12:20 pm | Defence and Security: Towards a European Strategic Autonomy Andrea Gilli, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi François-Marie Gougeon, Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Defence Policy and Planning, NATO Marina Henke, Director of the Hertie Centre for International Security Moderator: Bill Browder, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi 1:20 pm | Lunch Break 2:30 pm | Technology and Industrial Policy: The Race for Digital Sovereignty Marco Buti, Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa Chair, European University Institute (EUI) Luca De Angelis, Chief Executive Officer, Tech Europe Foundation Reinhilde Veugelers, Professor of Economics, KU Leuven; Senior Fellow, Bruegel Moderator: Alberto Alemanno, Jean Monnet Professor of European Union Law, HEC Paris 3:30 pm | Energy, Climate and the Green Transition: Building Security from the Inside Out Sophia Kalantzakos, Global Distinguished Professor of Environmental Studies and Public Policy, New York University Abu Dhabi Clara Poletti, Senior Advisor, Centre on Regulation in Europe (CERRE) Giorgio Tomassetti, CEO, Octopus Energy Italia Moderator: Valentina Bosetti, Professor of Environmental and Climate Change Economics, Bocconi University 4:30 pm | Coffee Break 4:50 pm | The AI Transformation: Implications for Europe’s Future of Work Chris Pissarides, Regius Professor of Economics, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE); Nobel Laureate in Economics Interviewed by Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 5:20 pm | Concluding Remarks Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi Register for the Annual Event Registration closes on Monday 16 November at 5:00 pm CET. For information: iep@unibocconi.it

IEP Bocconi Publications

Europe’s Innovation Gap and the Cost of Failure Oct 23 IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author Read full story

Policy Brief - Housing First or Treatment First? Sydney Costantini · Oct 8 The empirical evidence shows that Housing First dominates Treatment First approaches to homelessness: it saves both lives and money. The EU should redirect funding away from transitional housing or Treatment First type programs towards ones that operate from a Housing First model Read full story

Europe’s Digital Autonomy Starts With Its Power Grid Ludovic Subran · Sep 17 A robust EU-wide framework on cost-sharing and energy use will determine whether Europe can catch this wave. Failure to do so risks reproducing the kind of backlash emerging in the US, and falling further behind it and China Read full story

Three Lessons from Jackson Hole for Governments and Central Banks Ignazio Angeloni · Sep 4 If yields remain structurally higher across all maturities, it is difficult to see how the equilibrium interest rate, the natural rate known as “r-star” at which monetary policy is considered neutral, can remain unchanged. The ECB recently reaffirmed that the natural rate in the euro area is zero in real terms, but those estimates are likely to rise alo… Read full story

Putin’s Red Lines Are Written in Disappearing Ink Bill Browder · Aug 20 We should give Ukraine everything it needs. That means offensive weapons to strike the military machine Putin uses to wage this war. It also means air defences to protect Ukrainian civilians from the daily terror of Russian missiles and drones, and to shield the power stations, water plants and hospitals that Putin targets on purpose. Half measures do n… Read full story

Europe is Paying for Putin’s War Bill Browder · Jul 17 We are approving tens of billions of pounds in military and financial aid so that Ukraine can fight off the Russian army. At the very same time we are sending Russia billions of pounds that it uses to fund that same army. We arm the victim with one hand and pay the aggressor with the other. It is not a policy. It is a farce Read full story

Making EU Inc. Fit for Venture Capital Luca Enriques · Jul 17 The proposed amendments share a single guiding rationale: that innovative startups (as well as scaleups) need, and should be granted, materially greater contractual freedom than the Proposal currently envisages. The reason is grounded in how high-growth firms are financed Read full story

Europe Between Empire and Rules Nathalie Tocci · May 27 There are two ways to avoid double standards. One is the Trump way: remove the standards. Trump is not hypocritical because he has no standards. The other is to try to live up to one’s standards and narrow the gap between norms and power Read full story

Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci