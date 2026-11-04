Whoever controls artificial intelligence can influence how we work, the information we receive and the decisions we make. The power of the companies developing AI models is increasingly intertwined with that of states, as they compete for the infrastructure and resources needed to run them.
IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author
Whoever controls artificial intelligence can influence how we work, the information we receive and the decisions we make. The power of the companies developing AI models is increasingly intertwined with that of states, as they compete for the infrastructure and resources needed to run them.
To understand what choices remain open to European citizens and institutions, IEP Bocconi and EGEA are hosting a series of seven conversations in Milan. Economists, philosophers, journalists and technology experts will discuss the decisions shaping AI and their consequences.
All events will be held in Italian.
Artificial intelligence
and the new power of technology
The series begins on 12 November 2026 and runs until 20 May 2027. All events take place on Thursdays from 6 to 7 p.m. at the EGEA bookshop’s reading room, Viale Bligny 22, Milan.
Attendance is free, subject to availability, and registration is required for each event. The event pages also offer a selection of books, research and IEP Bocconi publications for further reading.
Explore the complete programme
Download the programme as a PDF
12 November 2026 · 6–7 p.m.
Who decides the future of artificial intelligence?
With Luca De Biase, Il Sole 24 Ore and Rai Radio3, and Alessia Amighini, University of Eastern Piedmont and ISPI.
Moderated by Stefano Feltri, IEP Bocconi.
Major Silicon Valley companies claim the power to shape the future of AI. What alternatives are available? The opening conversation compares the American and Chinese models and asks how their competition affects Europe’s room for manoeuvre.
Register for 12 November
Event details and recommended reading
3 December 2026 · 6–7 p.m.
The limits of artificial intelligence: from ethics to infrastructure
With Cesare Alemanni, writer and essayist, and Simona Tiribelli, University of Macerata.
Moderated by Stefano Feltri, IEP Bocconi.
AI depends on microchips, data centres, cables and energy. Its development faces material constraints as well as ethical limits embedded in systems by those who build them. Who has the legitimacy to set those limits, and how binding are they?
Register for 3 December
Event details and recommended reading
14 January 2027 · 6–7 p.m.
Artificial intelligence’s next frontier: space
With Simonetta Di Pippo, SDA Bocconi.
Moderated by Stefano Feltri, IEP Bocconi
Placing data centres in orbit is one possible response to the growing demand for computing power. How feasible is it, and what costs and risks would it bring? A discussion on AI infrastructure in space, who controls it and its implications for security.
Register for 14 January
Event details and recommended reading
25 February 2027 · 6–7 p.m.
The Vatican and Silicon Valley: two philosophies of AI
With Andrea Cavallini, Pontifical Gregorian University, and Mattia Ferraresi, QN.
Moderated by Martina Pennisi, Corriere della Sera
Ideas about humanity and technology influence who should govern AI and how. A conversation about the values shaping technological development and the legitimacy of those who determine its direction.
Register for 25 February
Event details and recommended reading
18 March 2027 · 6–7 p.m.
How much does AI manipulate us?
With Stefano Quintarelli, entrepreneur and former member of the Italian Parliament, and Gaia Rubera, Bocconi University.
Moderated by Stefano Feltri, IEP Bocconi.
We increasingly turn to chatbots with personal questions, doubts and decisions. How much can they influence us? Where does personalisation end and manipulation begin? And what happens when users’ interests diverge from those of the companies controlling these tools?
Register for 18 March
Event details and recommended reading
15 April 2027 · 6–7 p.m.
Italy and Europe: avoiding irrelevance in the AI race
With Gianmario Verona, Bocconi University.
Moderated by Mariangela Pira, Sky TG24.
Should Europe develop large models, build specialised applications or encourage AI adoption in sectors where it is already strong? A discussion about the choices facing Italy and Europe, the opportunities for business and research, and the obstacles to participation in technological competition.
Register for 15 April
Event details and recommended reading
20 May 2027 · 6–7 p.m.
The impact of AI: an economic miracle or a revolution without growth?
With Francesco Filippucci, OECD; Giorgio Presidente, IEP Bocconi; and Paloma Lopez-Garcia, IEP Bocconi.
Moderated by Stefano Feltri, IEP Bocconi.
Will advances in AI models translate into a new era of economic growth? Between improvements in individual tasks and economy-wide productivity lie business adoption, the reorganisation of work and skills. This conversation examines the timing, conditions and evidence behind the forecasts.
Register for 20 May
Event details and recommended reading
All events take place at Libreria EGEA, Viale Bligny 22, Milan. Choose the sessions you would like to attend and complete the relevant registration forms.
At the Table or on the Menu?
The IEP Bocconi Annual Event Programme
Europe, Middle Powers and International Order
18 November 2026 | 8:30 am to 5:30 pm
SDA Bocconi School of Management
Auditorium Grande, Via Sarfatti 10, Milan
Registration is required and closes on Monday 16 November at 5:00 pm CET.
Programme
8:30 am | Registration
9:00 am | Institutional Greetings
Francesco Billari, Rector, Bocconi University
Marta Cartabia, President, IEP Bocconi
9:15 am | Opening Remarks: Europe’s Choices, the Institute’s Contribution
Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi
9:30 am | After the Rupture: Can Europe Shape a New Order?
Sylvie Goulard, Vice President, IEP Bocconi
Federica Mogherini, Former High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy
Mario Monti, Honorary President, IEP Bocconi
Moderator: Stefano Feltri, Communication Advisor, IEP Bocconi
10:30 am | Trade and Economic Coercion: Europe’s Market Power in a Weaponised World
Carlo Altomonte, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University
Cecilia Malmström, Nonresident Senior Fellow, Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE)
Robert Staiger, Chief Economist, World Trade Organization
Moderator: Italo Colantone, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University
11:30 am | Coffee Break
11:50 am | Europe and the World: Lessons from Diplomacy, Choices for the Future
Javier Solana, President, EsadeGeo; Former EU High Representative for Common Foreign and Security Policy; Former Secretary General of NATO
Interviewed by Nathalie Tocci, Senior Fellow, IEP Bocconi
12:20 pm | Defence and Security: Towards a European Strategic Autonomy
Andrea Gilli, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi
François-Marie Gougeon, Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Defence Policy and Planning, NATO
Marina Henke, Director of the Hertie Centre for International Security
Moderator: Bill Browder, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi
1:20 pm | Lunch Break
2:30 pm | Technology and Industrial Policy: The Race for Digital Sovereignty
Marco Buti, Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa Chair, European University Institute (EUI)
Luca De Angelis, Chief Executive Officer, Tech Europe Foundation
Reinhilde Veugelers, Professor of Economics, KU Leuven; Senior Fellow, Bruegel
Moderator: Alberto Alemanno, Jean Monnet Professor of European Union Law, HEC Paris
3:30 pm | Energy, Climate and the Green Transition: Building Security from the Inside Out
Sophia Kalantzakos, Global Distinguished Professor of Environmental Studies and Public Policy, New York University Abu Dhabi
Clara Poletti, Senior Advisor, Centre on Regulation in Europe (CERRE)
Giorgio Tomassetti, CEO, Octopus Energy Italia
Moderator: Valentina Bosetti, Professor of Environmental and Climate Change Economics, Bocconi University
4:30 pm | Coffee Break
4:50 pm | The AI Transformation: Implications for Europe’s Future of Work
Chris Pissarides, Regius Professor of Economics, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE); Nobel Laureate in Economics
Interviewed by Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi
5:20 pm | Concluding Remarks
Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi
Registration closes on Monday 16 November at 5:00 pm CET.
For information: iep@unibocconi.it
IEP Bocconi Publications
The IEP@BU Mission
Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.
The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.
It is independent of any business or political influence.
The IEP Bocconi Management Council
Marta Cartabia
President
Sylvie Goulard
Vice-President
Paloma Lopez-Garcia
Director
Silvia Colombo
Deputy Director
Carlo Altomonte
Arnstein Aassve
Valentina Bosetti
Elena Carletti
Daniel Gros
Eleanor Spaventa
Nathalie Tocci