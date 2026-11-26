On 18 November 2026 in Milan, the Institute for European Policymaking at Bocconi University (IEP Bocconi) held its Annual Event, At the Table or on the Menu? Europe, Middle Powers and International Order.

Journalist Stefano Feltri moderated the opening panel, After the Rupture: Can Europe Shape a New Order? Joining him were IEP Bocconi vice president Sylvie Goulard, former EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and former Italian prime minister Mario Monti.

Feltri asked what would give the EU a seat at the negotiating table. The speakers explored that question through European rearmament and the Iran nuclear talks.

Here’s what the panel discussed.

Accountability. Goulard supports sending arms to Ukraine. She asks who audits ministers’ decisions in the Council and which parliament can hold them to account for what they approve.

Trump. Monti sees the US midterms as an opening for European governments to work with Canada, Norway and Australia in defence of international law. Mogherini expects elements of “America First” to outlast Trump. She points to the tariffs Joe Biden kept on European goods.

Treaties. Monti would give a country six months to vote again if its parliament or electorate rejected a treaty its government had signed. A second rejection would mean leaving the EU. Mogherini would keep the treaties and use the powers governments already have.

Conscription. Why is each country debating military service on its own? Goulard imagines young engineers doing their service in joint European cyber defence units, with women and men serving together.

Iran. At the 2015 nuclear talks, Mogherini facilitated the negotiations while France, Germany and the UK represented an agreed EU position. Part of her job, she recalls, was making sure none of the three slipped back into speaking only for itself.

Research. Monti would commission one more report on why governments applaud the Draghi and Letta reports and then resist their recommendations. When a bank from another EU country makes a takeover bid, he observes, businesses that champion the single market ask their government for protection.

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Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP@BU Management Council