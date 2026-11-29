The EU, which is much more than a middle power, should convene these countries’ leaders for a summit focused on a few concrete priorities. Moreno Bertoldi and Marco Buti IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

by Moreno Bertoldi and Marco Buti

Now that the dust has settled on the Shenzhen summit, where Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin held their first three-way meeting, we can take a cooler look at its geopolitical significance. To understand what Shenzhen meant, we must first establish what it was not.

First, some observers saw a new Yalta conference, where the powers would divide the world into spheres of influence. The meagre outcome of the meeting tells a different story. The three powers held a transactional discussion. They reached no formal settlement on the balance of power and made no binding territorial commitments.

Second, Shenzhen conferred no formal status on a new global leadership. Putin leads a country in economic decline, bogged down in a “special operation” that was supposed to last a few days and is approaching its fifth anniversary. Trump, for his part, has been politically weakened by the Democratic wave in the midterm elections.

Shenzhen flattered Trump’s ego. Yet by attending the three-way meeting, he distanced the United States from its allies and weakened its international position.

The one clear winner in the group photograph was Xi Jinping. He wanted China to be seen at the centre of international affairs and on an equal footing with the US. In Shenzhen he got his wish.

Finally, the summit did little to reorder global politics or economics from above. It produced no grand bargain, only possible areas for future work, such as nuclear arms reductions or reform of the United Nations. The international order was left to fend for itself, frozen in a precarious short-term compromise.

The Return of Great-Power Politics

What, then, did Shenzhen amount to? Strip away the media rhetoric and the summit shows how firmly a new and more complex set of geopolitical rules has taken hold.

First, it confirmed the end of multilateralism and the return of great-power politics. Shenzhen marks the passing of the liberal international order that emerged after the Second World War and went global at the end of the Cold War. International relations are drifting back towards the pattern that prevailed in the 19th century.

A modern “concert of nations” is taking shape. A handful of sovereign states seek to settle disputes at ad hoc summits, bypassing international law and common rules.

Second, the summit confirmed America’s geopolitical decline. The White House’s participation in the three-way meeting points to a structural shift. Having burned bridges with its allies, the United States is no longer the hegemonic superpower.

By giving up the leverage its alliances afforded, Trump allowed China to draw level with the US. America’s financial and technological power remains formidable. That is the geoeconomic dimension. In geopolitical terms, its ability to project power and shape the world order has diminished.

Third, Shenzhen may have helped defuse the Thucydides trap even as it opened the way to the Kindleberger trap. By keeping tensions in check and maintaining a good personal relationship, the US and Chinese leaders may have averted a direct clash between the established power and the rising one. Given their diverging strategic interests, the reprieve may be only temporary.

The Kindleberger trap opens when the dominant power is no longer willing to provide global public goods, such as security, financial stability and open markets, and the rising power is not yet ready to shoulder the burden. The result is global disorder.

Neither Washington, with its new isolationism, nor Beijing, with its strategic mercantilism, intends to bear the costs of global stability. An impoverished Russia bent on military revisionism is even less inclined to do so. Shenzhen delivered no new order. It ratified the way we manage our common disorder, whether we recognise it or not.

What Europe Can Do

The meeting took place at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, whose members are Pacific Rim economies. Europe had no seat there. What conclusions should it draw? There are two.

First, the European Union must recognise that the time for appeasing Trump in the face of his aggression is over. As we argued in an earlier commentary, US technology giants under pressure now need access to markets more than those markets need their products.

European Council President António Costa’s proposal for a new digital tax to help finance the EU budget suggests that this shift is beginning to register.

Second, most countries absent from the three-way meeting have no wish to be squeezed between China and the United States. It is time to take up Mark Carney’s proposal at Davos for an alliance of middle powers.

The EU, which is much more than a middle power, should convene these countries’ leaders for a summit focused on a few concrete priorities. That would be the best answer to the photograph of the three leaders in Shenzhen.

A previous version of this commentary has appeared in Il Sole 24 Ore

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Moreno Bertoldi

Moreno Bertoldi is Senior Associate Research Fellow at the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI).

Marco Buti

Since April 2023, Marco Buti has held the Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa Chair at the Robert Schuman Centre. Before joining the EUI, Buti was Chief of Staff of the Commissioner for the economy, Paolo Gentiloni. Between 2008 and 2019, he was Director-General for Economic and Financial Affairs at the European Commission. Moreover, he has been the Commission Finance Deputy at G7 and G20.

He is an IEP@BU fellow.

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