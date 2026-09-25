If we compare the economic dynamics of the Internet revolution and the AI revolution, there is a puzzle: U.S. economic growth between 1995 (the year Internet became economically relevant) and 2000 (the peak of the Dot.Com bubble) was much stronger than that between 2023 (the year AI became economically relevant) and 2026 IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

In general perception, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution is even more important than the Internet revolution. There are good reasons to think so: AI is a general-purpose technology with enormous potential, and its economic impact will ripple across the entire economy.

In terms of GDP, in the United States, investment in data centres alone this year has already surpassed total telecommunications investment at the peak of the Dot.Com bubble in 2000.

Unless it goes out of control with devastating effects far beyond the economy, AI has the potential of generating significant increases in growth and productivity rarely experienced in economic history.

However, if we compare the economic dynamics of the Internet revolution and the AI revolution, there is a puzzle: U.S. economic growth between 1995 (the year Internet became economically relevant) and 2000 (the peak of the Dot.Com bubble) was much stronger than that between 2023 (the year AI became economically relevant) and 2026.

The results in terms of total factor productivity growth (i.e., the impact of technological and organizational innovations on growth) and labour productivity are currently somewhat lower than during the Internet revolution.

However, this is far from elucidating the growth differential between the two periods (real GDP grew by more than 4% in the first period compared to the current 2.5%).

How can this discrepancy be explained?

Is it perhaps a manifestation of the paradox noted forty years ago by Nobel laureate in economics, Robert Solow: “you can see computers everywhere except in the productivity statistics”?

Or is it simply too early and we have just to wait for the effects of AI to trickle down the economy? In reality, there is no real puzzle: the discrepancy is essentially the result of the economic policies conducted in the two periods.

During Bill Clinton’s second presidency, fiscal policy remained cautious and used the leeway created by strong private sector growth to consolidate public finances: few remember this, but between 1998 and 2001, the United States had a federal budget surplus and public debt as a share of GDP was less than half of today’s (55% versus 125%): the U.S. met easily the Maastricht criteria!

Internationally, the United States, like the rest of the world, enjoyed the benefits generated by the “global liberal order” and the dividend of the “end of history” that they themselves had fostered.

The comparison with the Trump’s AI era is discomforting for the latter.

First, it should be noted that in the last two years of the Biden presidency, average growth was only slightly lower than that during the Internet take-off (1995–1996): 2.8% compared to 3.2%.

It is with Trump’s arrival at the White House that the gap widens.

Whilst the U.S. economy grows 2.2% on average in the 2025–2026 period, this is just half of the 1997–1998 period (4.4%), and this despite the strong acceleration of investments in the AI sector and an expansionary fiscal policy with the federal deficit exceeding 6% of GDP.

The underwhelming performance of the US economy is the result of the chaos generated by Trump’s tariffs, the conflict with Iran, the inability to lower the cost of living (the so-called affordability crisis), the looming fiscal crisis that risks, in time, to debase the dollar as the dominant global currency.

In short, while in the late 1990s the Internet and the rest of the economy moved in sinc, under Trump the real economy stagflates, and it is only thanks to massive investments linked to the AI revolution that its growth rate remains decent.

To be sure, economic policies in the 1990s were far from ideal. Serious mistakes were made then as well: from the failure to reduce inequalities—which would produce the rise of populism and ethno-nationalism—to financial deregulation, which would be among the main causes of the Great Financial Crisis of 2007–2008.

Nevertheless, there is no doubt that its results were clearly superior to those generated by an incoherent and contradictory hodgepodge of measures inspired by short-sighted economic nationalism.

Furthermore, the policies run by the Trump administration —from unchecked deregulation to the promotion of cryptocurrencies, from tax reforms favouring the wealthiest classes to welfare cuts— seem aimed at reproducing on a larger scale the mistakes made during the 1990s.

All of this is compounded by the denial of any form of public regulation to mitigate AI-related risks, and even the refusal to encourage some form of self-regulation as suggested by leaders of the technological revolution.

Finally, the Internet revolution metastasized into the Dot.Com bubble. Its burst in 2001 caused significant losses for many investors, but a strong Main Street helped absorb the vagaries of Wall Street.

What ensued was a brief recession in the United States and some European countries, and a slowdown in the global economy in 2001-02.

Still, the burst of the bubble did not trigger a systemic crisis and the global recovery that followed was relatively strong.

We do not yet know for certain whether there is a financial bubble in AI, but many economic and financial indicators point in that direction. Being economically more pervasive, if the AI bubble were to burst, its impact would certainly be more severe than that of the Dot.Com bubble—not only for the United States, but also for the rest of the world.

Because of the financial and supply chain transmission mechanisms, the latter would find themselves in the position of having to pay a very high price for a bubble that Trumpian policies helped inflate without having benefited from the acceleration of growth that these types of bubbles initially produce – and that we did not see this time because of the international turmoil we are in.

In short, the European Union and other economies would pay double for the global chaos that Trump has generated.

A previous version of this article was published by Il Sole 24 Ore

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Moreno Bertoldi

Moreno Bertoldi is Senior Associate Research Fellow at the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI).

Marco Buti

Since April 2023, Marco Buti has held the Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa Chair at the Robert Schuman Centre. Before joining the EUI, Buti was Chief of Staff of the Commissioner for the economy, Paolo Gentiloni. Between 2008 and 2019, he was Director-General for Economic and Financial Affairs at the European Commission. Moreover, he has been the Commission Finance Deputy at G7 and G20.

He is an IEP@BU fellow.

What Is the European Idea of Power in an Age of Chaos?

How Europe can build alliances and defend its interests when the rules no longer hold

SDA Bocconi School of Management, ROMA

06/10/2026, 11:30 - 06/10/2026, 12:30

Register here

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What happens when powers no longer agree on the rules, or even on what international order should look like? In his new book, Surviving Chaos: Geopolitics When the Rules Fail, Mark Leonard calls this condition “Un-Order”. He distinguishes between “architects”, who seek to build a stable system, and “artisans”, who adapt to changing circumstances.

In his account, China has embraced the artisan’s approach, while Europe remains attached to the certainties of the architects.

Can Europe develop its own idea of power in an age of chaos? Mark Leonard and Nathalie Tocci will discuss what Europeans can learn from competing approaches to power, how they can navigate shifting alliances and economic interdependence, and which principles should guide their choices. Can the EU become more adaptable while preserving the rules and commitments on which its influence depends?

The discussion will also consider CORE, the Compact for Open and Resilient Economies, a proposal for closer cooperation among like-minded economies set out in an IEP Bocconi policy brief co-authored by Nathalie Tocci and Daniel Gros.

Speakers

Mark Leonard Co-founder and Director, European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR); author of Surviving Chaos: Geopolitics When the Rules Fail.

Nathalie Tocci Senior Fellow, IEP Bocconi; co-author, with Daniel Gros, of the policy brief Europe as Central Power, which sets out the CORE proposal.

Moderator

Stefano Feltri Communication Advisor, IEP Bocconi

IEP Bocconi Publications

Financial Times Discusses IEP Bocconi’s CORE Proposal Sep 23 Martin Sandbu argues that middle-power alliances cannot substitute for Europe pooling sovereignty and committing the resources needed to become a great power capable of protecting the international order Read full story

Policy Brief - Towards a European Security Council Nathalie Tocci · Mar 16 Multilateralism and European integration have taught us that the essential work of institutions occurs between summits and not simply during these. It is likely with this intuition in mind that several European leaders have called for the institutionalization of such groups. In particular, the idea of a European Security Council, first emerged in the af… Read full story

Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci