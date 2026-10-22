IEP Bocconi 2026 Annual Event

At the Table or on the Menu? Europe, Middle Powers and International Order 18 November 2026

SDA Bocconi School of Management, Auditorium Grande

Via Sarfatti 10, Milan Register here IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

Event Concept Note

The global order has ruptured. Great-power rivalry, war, economic coercion, technological dependency, energy insecurity and protectionism are on the rise, while climate change unleashes growing disruption across the world. International law and multilateral organisations appear unable to reverse this tide.

In his Davos speech in January 2026, Canadian prime minister Mark Carney captured this shift with unusual clarity. The rules-based order sustained by American hegemony has become a fiction.

Ahead of us lie two options. The first is a dark law of the jungle, in which the strong do what they can, and the weak suffer what they must. Tariffs, financial infrastructure, supply chains, energy dependencies and digital platforms are used as instruments of coercion.

The second is the possibility for middle powers – understood as influential players in the international system, yet aware that their interests lie in a rules-based order – to work together to reform and strengthen international law and multilateral cooperation.

The debate about middle powers is not new.

When the global cleavage was marked by the clash between a democratic Global West and an authoritarian Global East, middle powers were seen as being those countries in the Global South that refused to take sides, presenting their non- or multi-alignment as the way forward.

In this configuration of the international system, against the backdrop of authoritarian Russia’s invasion of democratic Ukraine, Europe was in its comfort zone, standing on one side of the global divide.

But this no longer seems to fully capture international realities. As the world fractures in a “third world war in pieces”, as the late Pope Francis suggested, with aspiring empires competing and colluding on the world stage, the meaning of middle powers has fundamentally changed.

Middle powers may be democracies, but could also be non-democratic or hybrid regimes. However, they do share a fundamental belief that the basic norms of international law – starting with the UN Charter and its tenets of sovereignty and territorial integrity – and multilateral cooperation are essential to address the world’s most pressing challenges.

For Europe, the prospect of a world in which middle powers acquire and assert their voice is not an external question. It is internal and existential.

But Europe – including small and medium-sized states, as well as European and Euro-Atlantic institutions – faces a strategic bifurcation.

It can become a colony of aspiring empires: dependent on others for security, technology, energy, industrial capacity, financial infrastructure and geopolitical protection. Or it can stand united as a middle power, capable of working with states, international organisations and transnational players to rebuild a global order based on rules and cooperation.

This choice matters beyond Europe. If Europe accepts strategic dependency, the world risks becoming a system of competing empires, coercive dependencies and transactional players. If Europe succeeds, it can offer a different model: an open middle-power politics based on cooperation, autonomy and mutual restraint.

Yet Europe cannot lead this middle-power moment through rhetoric alone. Strategic autonomy requires institutions, investments and innovation, not only abstract ambition.

In areas like the economy and trade, strides forward have been made. The EU’s recent progress on trade agreements with India, Mercosur, Australia, Indonesia and Mexico is testament to this.

In security and defence, steps are belatedly being taken by individual states or groups of countries. However, neither a European pillar within NATO nor an EU defence union has so far produced the level of autonomy required by the current strategic moment.

In areas like the energy transition, the EU used to be a global leader. It has since partly lost its way, amidst a tide of climate-sceptic far-right nationalism. However, the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East should have reminded Europeans that the continent’s energy security requires a green transition.

Finally, in the area of technology, and in particular AI, Europe lags far behind. It is here that the quest for autonomy from both the US and China is most arduous, and creative ways should be sought to leverage the asymmetric advantages Europe still has.

The IEP Annual Event will examine how Europe can turn the middle-power moment into an opportunity to rebuild global order across the main domains in which strategic autonomy is at stake:

Energy and climate Defence and security Trade and economic coercion Technology and industrial policy

The wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, the energy crisis, the weaponisation of supply chains and the weakening of multilateral institutions all point to the same underlying question: can Europe turn vulnerability into resilience and autonomy? Can Europe help build a world in which middle powers move from fragmentation to a revised and revamped order?

Its answers will help determine not only Europe’s future, but also whether the middle-power moment can live up to its potential, contributing to a more open, plural and non-imperial world.

Join us in Milan on 18 November to discuss these questions. Register here .

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At the Table or on the Menu? The IEP Bocconi Annual Event Programme Europe, Middle Powers and International Order 18 November 2026 | 8:30 am to 5:30 pm SDA Bocconi School of Management

Auditorium Grande, Via Sarfatti 10, Milan Register Here Registration is required and closes on Monday 16 November at 5:00 pm CET . Programme 8:30 am | Registration 9:00 am | Institutional Greetings Francesco Billari, Rector, Bocconi University Marta Cartabia, President, IEP Bocconi 9:15 am | Opening Remarks: Europe’s Choices, the Institute’s Contribution Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 9:30 am | After the Rupture: Can Europe Shape a New Order? Sylvie Goulard, Vice President, IEP Bocconi Federica Mogherini, Former High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Mario Monti, Honorary President, IEP Bocconi Moderator: Stefano Feltri, Communication Advisor, IEP Bocconi 10:30 am | Trade and Economic Coercion: Europe’s Market Power in a Weaponised World Carlo Altomonte, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University Cecilia Malmström, Nonresident Senior Fellow, Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) Robert Staiger, Chief Economist, World Trade Organization Moderator: Italo Colantone, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University 11:30 am | Coffee Break 11:50 am | Europe and the World: Lessons from Diplomacy, Choices for the Future Javier Solana, President, EsadeGeo; Former EU High Representative for Common Foreign and Security Policy; Former Secretary General of NATO Interviewed by Nathalie Tocci, Senior Fellow, IEP Bocconi 12:20 pm | Defence and Security: Towards a European Strategic Autonomy Andrea Gilli, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi François-Marie Gougeon, Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Defence Policy and Planning, NATO Marina Henke, Director of the Hertie Centre for International Security Moderator: Bill Browder, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi 1:20 pm | Lunch Break 2:30 pm | Technology and Industrial Policy: The Race for Digital Sovereignty Marco Buti, Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa Chair, European University Institute (EUI) Luca De Angelis, Chief Executive Officer, Tech Europe Foundation Reinhilde Veugelers, Professor of Economics, KU Leuven; Senior Fellow, Bruegel Moderator: Alberto Alemanno, Jean Monnet Professor of European Union Law, HEC Paris 3:30 pm | Energy, Climate and the Green Transition: Building Security from the Inside Out Sophia Kalantzakos, Global Distinguished Professor of Environmental Studies and Public Policy, New York University Abu Dhabi Clara Poletti, Senior Advisor, Centre on Regulation in Europe (CERRE) Giorgio Tomassetti, CEO, Octopus Energy Italia Moderator: Valentina Bosetti, Professor of Environmental and Climate Change Economics, Bocconi University 4:30 pm | Coffee Break 4:50 pm | The AI Transformation: Implications for Europe’s Future of Work Chris Pissarides, Regius Professor of Economics, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE); Nobel Laureate in Economics Interviewed by Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 5:20 pm | Concluding Remarks Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi Register for the Annual Event Registration closes on Monday 16 November at 5:00 pm CET. For information: iep@unibocconi.it

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Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci